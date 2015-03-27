* FTSE closes down 0.6 pct at 6,855.02 points
* Carnival rises after better-than-expected profits
* Falls in iron ore hit mining stocks
* Pullback in oil price weighs on BP and Shell
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 27 Britain's main equity index
fell for a fourth day on Friday, pulled down by commodity stocks
as iron ore prices plunged and as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed
on mining shares.
Energy shares such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell
dipped too with lower oil prices, although cruise ship
company Carnival rose 7.2 percent after posting
higher-than-expected profits.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit a record
intraday high of 7,065.08 points on Tuesday, fell 0.6 percent to
6,855.02 points. The FTSE recorded a weekly loss of 2.4 percent
but remains up 4.4 percent so far this year.
Iron ore futures slid on the prospect that global producers
would continue to lift output in a well supplied market.
The head of Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest
iron ore extractor, dismissed as "harebrained" a suggestion by
smaller rival Fortescue Metals that miners should cap
output to boost prices.
Rio Tinto fell 2.4 percent while rival miner Anglo American
retreated 3 percent.
A rise in the dollar, which erodes the purchasing power of
those buying commodities with other currencies, also hurt the
sector.
Miners account for around a tenth of the FTSE, and their
weakness meant the British market underperformed gains on rival
European markets.
"Sustained losses for oil and copper have meant that the
FTSE's influential commodity sectors have given no relief for
the UK index," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.
Oil prices dropped after a two-day rally prompted by tension
in the Middle East over Yemen.
Goldman Sachs said the bombing of Yemen would have little
effect on oil supplies because it was only a small crude
exporter and tankers could find ways to avoid its waters.
Drugmaker Shire outperformed to rise 2.2 percent
after UBS increased its price target on the stock, while
Vodafone rose 0.3 percent after paying less money than
investors had forecast in an Indian airwaves auction.
Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, expected the
FTSE's pullback to be relatively short-lived given record low
British interest rates and an economic recovery. "I do think
we're going to see a leg upwards next week," he said.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison
Williams)