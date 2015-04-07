* FTSE 100 up 1.5 pct
* Oil stocks catch up to Monday rally
* Positive PMI data supports market
* JP Morgan downgrade weighs on IAG
* Rise in copper price boosts miners
(Adds PMI, oil stocks, comments)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 7 A rally in energy shares helped
the UK FTSE 100 index outperform Europe on Tuesday, as stocks
caught up with a strong start to the week for oil prices and a
rise in Britain's monthly services-sector growth.
The FTSE 100 index was up 1.5 percent at 1045 GMT, at
6,936.15 points. That was better than a 1.3 percent rise for the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, as European stock
markets reopened after Easter weekend and caught up with gains
on Wall Street on Monday.
Although Brent crude was lower on Tuesday, Monday's
5 percent jump in oil prices after a preliminary nuclear deal
with Iran drove UK oil stocks like BG Group and Royal
Dutch Shell up 2.9 to 4.6 percent, traders and analysts
said.
And adding to a run of positive economic news, the
Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) recorded
its biggest gain in more than a year, to an eight-month high of
58.9 in March.
"If this trend continues throughout the week, the UK index
could return to the 7000 level that has receded into the
background over the past 10 days," Spreadex analyst Connor
Campbell said.
Mining companies, which account for about a tenth of the
FTSE's overall market capitalisation, gained as the price of
copper climbed on Tuesday.
Glencore and Rio Tinto were among the
best-performing stocks on the FTSE 100 in percentage terms.
Royal Mail shares were up 1.3 percent, tracking a
surge by shares of Dutch logistics and delivery company TNT
after FedEx made a 4.4 billion-euro ($4.8
billion) offer to buy TNT.
However, British Airways operator International Consolidated
Airlines Group (IAG) fell 1.5 percent after JP Morgan
cut its rating to "neutral" from "overweight".
"IAG is suffering a little bit from the JP Morgan downgrade,
but overall the market looks pretty healthy, and we should see
some near-term upside," said Dafydd Davies, a partner at Charles
Hanover Investments.
The stock market largely ignored former British Prime
Minister Tony Blair's warning of uncertainty for businesses
caused by Prime Minister David Cameron's plan to hold a
referendum on European Union membership if he is re-elected next
month.
A Reuters poll last week forecast record highs for the FTSE
100 by the end of 2015, but it also predicted that the FTSE was
likely to wobble in the run-up to the May vote.
"Over the next few weeks we are going to have more
volatility because of the election," said Nick Beecroft, analyst
at Saxo Bank.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent; Editing by
Larry King)