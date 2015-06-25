* Fall in copper prices weighs on mining stocks
* Citigroup downgrade impacts Admiral
* Sage lifted by Investec upgrade
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 25 Britain's top equity index
slipped on Thursday from three-week highs reached in the
previous session as weaker mining stocks and persistent concerns
over Greece's debt problems weighed on the market.
The benchmark FTSE 100 equity index was down by 0.4
percent at 6,816.57 points going into the close of the trading
session.
Miners took most points off the index, with the FTSE 350
Mining Index falling 1.1 percent as copper prices
lost ground.
The FTSE 100 is some 4 percent below a record high of
7,122.74 points reached in April. The worries about Greece's
fate have knocked back European stock markets in the last month.
Without a cash-for-reform deal in the next 48 hours, the
chances of Greece averting a default to the International
Monetary Fund look slim.
Failure to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion) owed to
the IMF next week could trigger a bank run and capital controls,
and the risk of Greece sliding out of the euro currency area.
"I don't think we'll see much major progress until the Greek
situation becomes clearer," said Central Markets trading analyst
Joe Neighbour.
Insurance company Admiral fell 1.9 percent after
Citigroup downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral".
However, software company Sage rose 4 percent to
recover from hefty losses in the previous session as Investec
Securities raised its rating on the stock.
($1 = 0.8931 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth
Jones)