* FTSE 100 ends down 0.5 pct at 6,807.82 points
* Fall in copper prices weighs on mining stocks
* Citigroup downgrade impacts Admiral
* Sage lifted by Investec upgrade
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 25 Britain's top equity index
slipped on Thursday from three-week highs reached in the
previous session as weaker mining stocks and persistent concerns
over Greece's debt problems weighed on the market.
The benchmark FTSE 100 equity index closed down 0.5
percent at 6,807.82 points.
Miners took most points off the index, with the FTSE 350
Mining Index falling 1.8 percent as copper prices
lost ground.
The FTSE 100 is about 4 percent below a record high of
7,122.74 points reached in April as worries about Greece's fate
have knocked back European stock markets in the last month.
Without a cash-for-reform deal coming soon, the chances of
Greece avoiding a default to the International Monetary Fund
look slim.
Failure to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion) owed to
the IMF next week could trigger a bank run and capital controls,
and the risk of Greece sliding out of the euro currency area.
"I don't think we'll see much major progress until the Greek
situation becomes clearer," said Central Markets trading analyst
Joe Neighbour.
Insurance company Admiral fell 1.6 percent after
Citigroup downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral".
Software company Sage rose 3.9 percent to recover
from hefty losses in the previous session as Investec Securities
raised its rating on the stock.
($1 = 0.8931 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)