* FTSE falls on persistent Greek concerns
* Chinese shares slump, weighing on miners
* Tesco sales decline less than forecast
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 26 Britain's top equity index
slipped on Friday, led lower by mining stocks, although
supermarket group Tesco rose after it reported a
smaller-than-expected decline in sales.
Tesco's shares advanced 3.3 percent, after posting
first-quarter performance suggesting it is recovering from an
18-month slump. That made it the best-performing
stock in percentage terms on the FTSE 100. Shares in its
peers J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison rose 1.5
percent.
The index was still down 0.6 percent at 6,767.72 points by
1302 GMT, as the persistent threat of a Greek default held back
global equity markets.
Without a deal at the weekend to unlock frozen aid, Greece,
which has received two bailouts worth 240 billion euros
($268.85 billion) since 2010, is set to default on a repayment
to the International Monetary Fund due on June 30.
"The market is coming under pressure, but there is still a
chance they will reach a last-minute agreement on Greece, as
they have done in the past," said Dafydd Davies, partner at
Charles Hanover Investments.
Mining stocks took the most points off the FTSE, with the
FTSE 350 Mining Index down more than 1 percent.
Mining companies account for about a tenth of the FTSE 100.
Traders said mining stocks fell because research firm
Morningstar forecast steel demand in China - the world's biggest
metals consumer - had peaked. A slump in the
Chinese stock market on Friday aggravated the pressure.
The FTSE 100 reached a record high of 7,122.74 points in
April but has since retreated some 5 percent below that record
high. The index remains up around 3 percent since the start of
2015, less than a 14 percent gain on the broader, pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Larry
King)