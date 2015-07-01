* FTSE up 1.2 percent
* Airlines boosted by Heathrow decision and lower oil price
* Greece defaulted on IMF loan overnight
* Serco rallies, Speedy Hire slumps after updates
(Updates with closing prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 1 Britain's top equity index
bounced back from five-and-a-half month lows on Wednesday,
lifted by airline stocks that were boosted by lower oil prices
and a recommendation for a new runway at London's Heathrow
airport.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 80.88 points,
or 1.2 percent, at 6,601.86 points by the close. It was still
about 7 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached
in late April.
Airlines were among the best performers. EasyJet
British Airways' owner International Consolidated Airlines Group
(IAG) and travel group TUI advanced 2.4-3
percent.
Airline shares were boosted as oil prices fell on the back
of record new production levels and after a government-appointed
commission said Britain should build a third runway at Heathrow.
"Improving capacity at Heathrow will definitely help those
stocks, while the lower oil price is giving them a further
lift," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar, who added he
had recently bought shares in easyJet and IAG.
London and other European stock markets got a further boost
after the Financial Times reported Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras had written to international creditors saying Greece was
prepared to accept a bailout offer published on June 28,
provided several conditions were changed.
However, Germany said it was sceptical about restarting
negotiations while a referendum about the international lenders
conditions was still scheduled for Sunday, and stocks pared
gains after Tsipras reiterated his position that Greece should
vote to reject the bailout.
Despite the FTSE's rebound, which followed a 2 percent drop
on Tuesday that sent the FTSE down to its lowest level since
mid-January, many traders remained cautious given the
uncertainty over Greece.
The fate of Greece's membership in the 19-nation euro
currency bloc remains in the balance ahead of a referendum on
Sunday when Greek citizens will vote on whether to accept the
austerity terms of continued international aid.
"I have been looking to sell out on any rallies for a profit
given that the Greek situation remains volatile," said Beaufort
Securities' sales trader Basil Petrides.
Mid-cap outsourcer Serco rallied 6.5 percent after
it reaffirmed its profit and sales forecasts for the current
year as it continues to overcome a disastrous period of contract
problems and scandals.
"With Serco's shares shedding a whopping 75 percent since
July 2013 on the back of its government overcharging scandal, it
seems the company may be back on track," said Brenda Kelly, head
analyst at London Capital Group.
Among stocks losing ground, Speedy Hire -- which is
also outside the FTSE 100 index -- slumped 30 percent after
issuing a profit warning and announcing the departure of its
chief executive.
(Editing by Alison Williams)