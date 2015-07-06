* FTSE 100 falls, still outperforms European markets
* Rolls-Royce slumps after cutting profit forecasts
* Sunday's 'No' vote in Greece hurts euro zone equities
(Adds details, quote)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 6 A slump in Rolls-Royce led
Britain's top equity index lower on Monday, although it
outperformed continental European indices after Greece voted to
reject a bailout under conditions imposed by its creditors.
Engineering company Rolls-Royce was the worst-performing
FTSE 100 stock, falling around 6 percent after the company cut
its profit forecasts for this year and next.
The company cited weakness in oil and gas markets and lower
demand in some of its aircraft business, increasing the
challenge for a new chief executive.
Traders also expressed disappointment that a share buyback
programme was being halted after Rolls Royce's third profit
warning in nine months.
"A new chief executive may be in place, but it is the same
story of investor disappointment as profit forecasts misfire for
Rolls Royce," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital
Group.
The FTSE 100 index fell by less than other European
markets, with some traders saying Britain was being viewed as a
safe haven from the problems of the euro zone.
The FTSE was down 42.04 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,543.74
points by 1359 GMT. Germany's DAX fell 1.3 percent and
the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index dropped 2
percent.
"The British stock market is slightly outperforming given
... (it is) relatively less exposed to the problems in Greece,"
said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
The FTSE 100 has erased gains made over the course of 2015
and is some 8 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points set
in April. Investor confidence has been undermined in part by
uncertainty over Greece.
Greece's vote against the conditions for a bailout on Sunday
put the country in uncharted territory, risking a banking
collapse that could force it out of the euro. Without more
emergency funding from the European Central Bank, Greece's banks
could run out of cash within days.
Many banks now assume that Greece is likely to leave the
euro. However, some investors said the resignation of Greece's
controversial finance minister, Yanis Vaorufakis, showed that
the government was willing to compromise to find a solution.
"There's the sign of some flexibility from the Greek side,
and with Varoufakis resigning, it's a signal to Europe that it's
not necessarily the case that Greece will leave the euro,"
Christian Gattiker, head of research at Julius Baer, said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Larry King)