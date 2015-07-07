* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent
* Rolls-Royce falls further on broker downgrades
* Miners under pressure, track metals prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 7 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Tuesday, with Rolls-Royce falling again after
Monday's profit downgrade and mining shares tracking a decline
in metals prices.
Rolls-Royce fell 3 percent, extending a 6.3 percent
loss on Monday, as Natixis, Investec, Bernstein and RBC cut
their target prices for the stock.
The UK mining index slipped 0.8 percent after
copper prices fell to a five-month low, amid concern about
economic growth in China, the world's top metals consumer.
"While Greece remains in focus, the volatility in Chinese
stock markets has continued, impacting on commodity prices and
related sectors such as the miners," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at 6,523.55
points by 0810 GMT. It fell 0.8 percent in the previous session
after Greek voters rejected conditions for more financial aid.
"The FTSE is treading water as the ongoing concerns in
Greece continue to dominate the financial markets," Securequity
trader Jawaid Afsar said.
An emergency euro zone summit on Tuesday will hear new
proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on a further
bailout. Without more aid, Greece may become the first state to
leave the euro since the single currency was introduced in 1999.
"As a Greek exit from the currency union seems the majority
view of the investment community, the focus will firmly be on
the euro zone summit later in the day," Afsar said.
Shares in property developer Land Securities
dropped more than 1 percent after UBS raised its stance on the
stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Chipmaker ARM Holdings rose 2.8 percent, the biggest
gain in the FTSE 100 index, after Morgan Stanley raised its
stance on the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight" and
added the company to its "best ideas list".
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)