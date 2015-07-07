* Rolls-Royce falls further on broker downgrades
* Miners under pressure as metals prices fall
* ARM boosted by Morgan Stanley upgrade
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 7 Britain's top equity index edged
lower on Tuesday, with Rolls-Royce falling for a second
straight session after an earlier profit downgrade while weak
metals prices weighed on mining shares.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at 6,531.96
points, having fallen 0.8 percent in the previous session after
Greek voters rejected austerity conditions imposed on it as part
of a bailout programme.
Rolls-Royce fell 3.6 percent, extending a 6.3 percent
drop on Monday after the company cut profit forecasts, as
investment banks Natixis, Investec, Bernstein and RBC all
reduced price targets on the stock.
Rolls-Royce was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in
percentage terms; chipmaker ARM was the best. ARM rose
2.8 percent after Morgan Stanley raised its stance on the stock
to "overweight" from "equal weight" and added the company to its
"best ideas list".
Mining stocks declined after copper prices fell
to a five-month low, amid concern about economic growth in
China, the world's top metals consumer.
"While Greece remains in focus, the volatility in Chinese
stock markets has continued, impacting on commodity prices and
related sectors such as the miners," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
An emergency euro zone summit on Tuesday will hear new
proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on a further
bailout. Without more aid, Greece may become the first state to
leave the euro since the single currency was introduced in 1999.
The FTSE 100 is down by nearly 1 percent since the start of
2015, and some 8 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points
reached in April.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Larry
King)