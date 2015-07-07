* Rolls-Royce falls for second day on broker downgrades
* Mining shares under pressure as metal prices fall
* ARM boosted by Morgan Stanley upgrade
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 7 Britain's benchmark equity index
dropped on Tuesday, with Rolls-Royce falling for a second
straight session after brokers cut share price targets following
a profit forecast downgrade, while weak metal prices weighed on
mining shares.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,514.44
points, having fallen 0.8 percent on Monday after Greeks
rejected austerity conditions in a proposed bailout programme.
Rolls-Royce fell 4.9 percent, extending a 6.3 percent
drop in the previous session when the company cut profit
forecasts, after investment banks Natixis, Investec, Bernstein
and RBC all reduced price targets on the stock.
Rolls-Royce was the weakest FTSE 100 stock in percentage
terms, while property group Land Securities was the top
gainer, rising 3 percent after UBS raised its rating on Land
Securities to "buy" from "neutral".
However, mining stocks declined after copper
prices fell to a five-month low on concern about economic growth
in China, the world's top metals consumer.
The FTSE 100 is down nearly 1 percent this year, and some 9
percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.
"While Greece remains in focus, the volatility in Chinese
stock markets has continued, impacting on commodity prices and
related sectors such as the miners," Hargreaves Lansdown equity
analyst, Keith Bowman, said.
An emergency euro zone summit on Tuesday will hear new
proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on a further
bailout. Without more aid, Greece may become the first state to
leave the euro since the single currency was introduced in 1999.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Louise
Ireland)