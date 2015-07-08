* FTSE 100 closes up 0.9 pct
* Housebuilders, estate agents under pressure after budget
* Standard Chartered falls as China turmoil continues
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 8 A rally in Barclays
after a management shake-up helped Britain's top share index
gain on Wednesday, but housebuilders took a hit from reforms
introduced by finance minister George Osborne.
The FTSE 100 closed 0.9 percent up at 6,490.70 after
posting its lowest close since mid-January in the previous
session.
However, London-exposed housebuilders and estate agents
tumbled after Osborne said the government will tighten "non-dom"
tax rules and abolish the status which gives tax advantages to
people officially domiciled abroad and has caused controversy
for years.
Barratt Development, Persimmon and Taylor
Wimpey dropped between 5.7 and 4.7 percent, making up the
top three FTSE 100 losers.
"Property developers who specialise in selling to non-dom
purchasers may find that the Budget announcements may dampen
demand until the details have been fully absorbed," said Gary
Richards, partner at City law firm Berwin Leighton Paisner.
However, the budget -- which also saw Osborne cut welfare
spending, trim corporation tax and ease income tax bill -- was
broadly seen as business friendly, CMC market analyst Jasper
Lawler wrote in a research note.
Among the gainers, Britain's biggest defence contractor BAE
Systems added 3.5 percent after the government said it
would commit to NATO's defence spending pledge for the next five
years.
Barclays was also one of the top gainers, rising 2 percent
after ousting its chief executive. The lender surprised markets
by saying that Antony Jenkins would leave and a search for a new
chief executive was under way, in an attempt to accelerate
strategic change and boost shareholder returns.
"While a period of uncertainty until a successor is found
would usually be a negative, the positive share price reaction
suggests optimism that the replacement can better satisfy the
board on the financial performance and strategic change front,"
said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
The banks received a boost after Osborne said he would
reduce a levy charged on the assets of financial institutions
and replace with it with a surcharge on bank profits. However,
the rally soon calmed down, with Britain's stock market index of
banking shares down 0.2 percent at the close.
Among fallers in the banking sector, Standard Chartered
closed 1.5 percent lower. The Asia-focused lender came
under pressure after Chinese stocks plunged, with the country's
securities regulator warning investors were in the grip of
"panic sentiment".
The FTSE 100 is still some 9 percent below an all time high
hit in late April, with the Greek debt crisis having knocked
appetite for equities across the continent.
Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of
Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin.
