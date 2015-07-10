* FTSE 100 up 1 pct
* IAG gains on Ryanair deal talk
* Housebuilders back in focus
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 10 Britain's top share index rose
on Friday but lagged behind euro zone shares after Athens
submitted fresh reform proposals to its creditors, offering a
glimmer of hope for some kind of progress over Greece's debt
crisis.
The Greek parliament will vote on whether to throw its
weight behind the new proposals, and two senior figures from the
ruling Syriza party sounded an optimistic note on Friday morning
about securing the lawmakers' backing.
"For Greece, it looks like the majority of the Eurozone want
to find a compromise and this is boosting sentiment, but the big
risk I see is the Greek electorate rejecting the deal that's
reached," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.
The FTSE 100 was up 1 percent by 0854 GMT after
closing 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, moving further away from
the six-month lows touched earlier in the week.
InterContinental Hotels Group gained the most,
jumping 3 percent after the company said it had agreed to sell
InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938
million and may return some of the proceeds to shareholders.
IAG, the owner of British Airways, rose 2.7 percent
after budget airline Ryanair said it would accept an IAG
offer for its stake in Aer Lingus, paving the way for
the 1.3 billion-euro ($1.5 billion) takeover of the Irish
carrier to go ahead.
"I think the fact Ryanair has sold its Are Lingus stake is
helping IAG outperform, although the fact that the wheels aren't
about to fall off the global economy (not just yet, anyway) is
also helping the sector, but IHG's news of its Hong Kong
disposal is another great gift for investors," Cross said.
Among other risers, housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and
Barratt Developments climbed 1.5 and 1.7 percent
respectively on reports that Britain will announce an overhaul
of rules on how and where new houses can be built as it tries to
address a chronic shortage of homes.
They built on gains of the previous session, recovering from
declines earlier in the week after Britain's finance minister
announced a cut in tax breaks for landlords and a tightening of
tax rules for people officially domiciled in another country.