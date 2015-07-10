* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 1.2 pct
* Energy and insurance stocks among top gainers
* IAG shares gain on Ryanair deal talk
* Housebuilders back in focus
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 10 Britain's top share index
climbed to its highest level in more than a week on Friday after
Greece presented a tough reform package in its bid to seal a
debt agreement, with energy and insurance stocks featuring among
top gainers.
The FTSE 100 index was up 1.2 percent at 6,658.00
points by 1044 GMT after rising to 6,666.28 points, the highest
since late June. The benchmark index closed 1.4 percent higher
in the previous session.
Insurers rallied after Barclays raised its target prices for
companies including Admiral Group, Aviva,
Standard Life, Prudential and RSA Insurance
. Their shares rose 1.4 to 3.6 percent.
"We expect flows in life insurance to remain positive, while
mark to market on interest rate hedges could cause some negative
impact on earnings, but we expect that to be modest," Barclays
analysts said in sector report.
The UK Oil and Gas index gained 1.6 percent
after crude oil prices rose, lifted by a rebound in
Chinese stocks and hopes of a breakthrough in the Greek debt
crisis.
"For Greece, it looks like the majority of the Eurozone want
to find a compromise and this is boosting sentiment," said Tony
Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his party's
lawmakers to back a tough reforms package after abruptly
offering last-minute concessions to try to save the country from
financial meltdown.
"Even with Grexit off the table, untold political damage has
been done over the past week or so amongst Greece and other
member states. A deal, should it finally be struck, will
certainly be bullish for stocks," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya,
analyst at London Capital Group.
InterContinental Hotels Group gained 3 percent after
the company said it had agreed to sell InterContinental Hong
Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million and may
return some of the proceeds to shareholders.
IAG, the owner of British Airways, rose 2.6 percent
after budget airline Ryanair said it would accept an IAG
offer for its stake in Aer Lingus, paving the way for
the 1.3 billion-euro ($1.5 billion) takeover of the Irish
carrier to go ahead.
Among other risers, housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and
Barratt Developments climbed 1.7 and 1.4 percent
respectively on reports that Britain will announce an overhaul
of rules on how and where new houses can be built as it tries to
address a chronic shortage of homes.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)