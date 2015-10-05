* FTSE 100 index up 2.1 percent

* Glencore gains on hopes for deals

* Mining shares among top gainers (Adds quote, detail)

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's top share index rose over 2 percent on Monday as Glencore led mining companies higher.

Glencore shares surged as much as 20 percent in London, following a 25 percent leap on the Hong Kong market, on hopes the company would sell some assets to cut its debt. The shares were up 10.2 percent at 1031 GMT and have now recouped last week's losses.

The stock dropped around 30 percent last Monday, before rallying towards the end of the week.

Reuters reported on Friday that Glencore was in talks with a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and China's state-backed grain trader COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a stake in its agricultural assets.

Analysts also cited a Telegraph report that Glencore would listen to offers for the entire company, but its management doubts it could find buyers willing to pay a fair value for the business in the current market.

"Glencore is tracking a spike in its Hong Kong shares and after the Telegraph report," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

In a filing to the Hong Kong and London stock exchanges, Glencore said it knew of no reason for the share movements.

The UK mining index was up 3.4 percent, supported by a rise in the copper price. That helped the FTSE 100 index to rise 130.19 points, or 2.1 percent, to 6,260.17 points by 1032 GMT, with every stock in positive territory.

"[The FTSE] still seems to be rising mainly on the back of the fact that commodity prices seem to be stabilising," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group. In addition, weak U.S. jobs data last Friday might keep interest rates lower for longer, she said.

Outsourcing company Xchanging soared 50.8 percent after saying that it had received separate takeover proposals in recent months from British peer Capita and U.S.-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC.

Playtech shares fell 3.2 percent after the company said it had received a letter from Central Bank of Ireland opposing its proposed acquisition of Ava Trade.

Stocks were little changed after a purchasing managers' index on Monday indicated that economic growth slowed in Britain during the three months to September.

(Additional reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Larry King)