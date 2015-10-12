* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.7 pct at close
* First daily loss in 9 sessions
* Miners under pressure after last week's rally
* Rolls-Royce falls on probe by EU competition regulators
(Updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index fell on
Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain since 2011 in the
previous session, weighed down by mining and aerospace stocks.
The UK mining index was down 2.7 percent, the
biggest sectoral decliner, after surging 19 percent last week to
record its best weekly performance in nearly seven years.
Mining and trading company Glencore fell 6.2
percent, with Antofagasta down 3.3 percent and Anglo American
down 4.8 percent.
Glencore's shares rose earlier in the session on its plans
to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile with a view to
reducing its debt burden, but analysts said that the move was
unlikely to make a big difference.
Rolls-Royce shares fell 3.9 percent after engine
makers confirmed that they were in the process of filling out
questionnaires sent to them by the European Commission regarding
equipment servicing contracts in the aviation industry, in what
could be a first step towards launching an investigation.
Brewer SABMiller was down 1.3 percent at 36.99
pounds after AB InBev, the world's largest brewer,
raised its takeover offer to 43.50 per share, as some investors
worried that the parties were too far apart to agree to a deal.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at
6,371.18 points at its close, its first daily loss in nine
sessions, having risen for the previous eight days.
The index gained 4.7 percent last week, its biggest weekly
percentage rise since late 2011.
"The FTSE 100 is seeing some profit-taking after a strong
run last week. The recent gainers are witnessing some pullback,
with miners leading the index lower," said Jawaid Afsar, senior
trader at Securequity.
"The market is looking for a strong catalyst to maintain its
upward march. Until then, we will continue to see choppy moves."
Standard Chartered shares fell 3.1 percent, with
traders saying that a rating cut by Investec to "hold" from
"buy" was weighing on the stock.
"Despite 'catch-up' downgrades elsewhere, it appears that we
continue to model a far worse outcome for the income statement
than existing consensus assumptions," analysts at Investec wrote
in a note, adding that they thought revenue and earnings
forecasts remained too high.
On the positive side, British Airways owner International
Consolidated Airlines Group rose 1.3 percent after
Goldman Sachs started its coverage on the stock with a "buy"
rating.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)