* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct

* Oil & gas shares rise, U.S. shale output cut

* Glencore up 2.7 pct, other miners follow

* Astrazeneca falls on declined drug application

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's top share index rose on Friday as investors stepped in to bet on commodities stocks after oil and metals prices climbed higher on cuts to global supply.

Oil & gas companies BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose 2.1 and 2.5 percent respectively on the back of hopes that a decline in U.S. shale output would cut a global surplus.

Mining companies also gained, with Glencore leading the index, up 2.6 percent, joined by Anglo American, up 0.6 percent after copper prices climbed close to a one-month peak on cuts to mine supply and a revival in Chinese demand.

Miner Rio Tinto edged higher, up 0.2 percent after posting a 17 percent rise in third-quarter iron ore shipments and said it was on track to meet a full-year target of 340 million tonnes despite risks of slowing economic conditions and peaking steel output in China.

"These stocks have had a major hammering (in) the last number of months," David Madden, market analyst at IG, said, adding that investors could be seeing the relatively cheap mining stocks as a bargain-hunting opportunity.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent at 6,380.75 points early in the session, slightly underperforming its European peers.

Pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca was down 0.1 percent after U.S. health regulators declined to approve its fixed-dose combination of the diabetes drugs saxagliptin and dapagliflozin, with the regulators requiring more clinical data.

Burberry was the top faller on the index, down 1.3 percent to extend the previous session's slide.

The luxury firm fell 8.2 percent on Thursday following results that showed a sharp sales slowdown, and on Friday it suffered numerous price target cuts from brokers.

Adding to negative sentiment in the sector, Hugo Boss issued a profit warning to send luxury stocks across Europe lower.

(Editing by Alison Williams)