* Shire lifted by talk it may bid for a U.S. rival
* Burberry extends previous day's slide
* GKN hit by estimates downgrade from Liberum
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's top share index rose on
Friday, lifted by drugmaker Shire, whose shares rose on
speculation it could be lining up a bid for a U.S. rival.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.4 percent
at 6,361.05 points going into the close of the trading session.
Shire rose 3.2 percent, which traders attributed to market
speculation it was preparing a bid for U.S. peer Radius Health,
seen as a potentially good deal for the British group.
Officials at Shire could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Traders added that expectations of new stimulus measures
from China, the world's second-biggest economy, were giving
equity markets a further lift.
"With half an eye on the possibility of more central bank
stimulus, stocks have edged out a positive finish to the week,"
said CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler.
Burberry was among the worst performing stocks on
the FTSE, falling 2.1 percent to extend the previous session's
slide, as a profit warning late on Thursday from Hugo Boss
hit luxury goods companies.
Hugo Boss cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook, while price
target cuts from brokers on Burberry's shares on Friday added
further pressure to the British company, whose shares had
already slumped 8.3 percent on Thursday on weak sales growth.
GKN and other engineering stocks fell after
brokerage Liberum cut its estimates across the sector.
