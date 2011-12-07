* Evraz, Polymetal, CRH expected to join FTSE 100 index
* Inmarsat, Investec, and Lonmin set for demotion
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Dec 7 The FTSE 100 looks
set to welcome Russian firms for the first time when compiler
FTSE Group unveils its quarterly review on Wednesday in the face
of calls for the firm to toughen up the entry requirements to
Britain's premier stock index.
Investors have recently raised concerns that it is too easy
for companies with low free floats and hazy corporate governance
standards to enter the index, and this has prompted FTSE to look
at tightening its future requirements.
Recently-listed Russian steelmaker Evraz and
precious metals miner Polymetal International,
together with Irish building materials group CRH, are
expected to join the internationally focused index.
Evraz, 35 percent-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, only
floated on the London Stock Exchange on Nov. 7, while Polymetal,
owned by Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut, with Czech
investor PPF, started conditional trading on the London market
on Oct. 28.
The UK Listing Authority (UKLA) gave Evraz a waiver to move
to a premium London listing despite having a free float of just
20 percent, below the usually required minimum of 25 percent, a
spokeswoman for the Russian firm said at the time of its London
flotation.
That means, under FTSE's current rules, Evraz will be
eligible for its UK index at this latest review.
Traditionally, one of the strengths of the UK market had
been its openness in terms of companies listing, Rod Paris, head
of investments at Standard Life Investments, said at a Reuters
Summit on Wednesday.
"So there's a bit of me that thinks this is just part of the
cycle and the order of things ... but the genuine free float is
probably less in some of these companies, and that's the issue."
The introduction of the two miners, which would be the first
Russian companies to enter the FTSE 100, would also further
increase the influence of resource stocks in the index.
Evraz's shares officially opened London trading on Nov. 7 at
320 pence, and had risen to 396.75 pence by the close on
Tuesday, valuing the company at 5.32 billion pounds ($8.29
billion).
PolyMetal shares, 42 percent in free-float and which were
initially offered at a price of 920 pence, had risen to 1,010.50
pence by Tuesday's close, valuing the company at 3.88 billion
pounds ($6.06 billion).
Away from Russia, Ireland's CRH said on Nov. 8 that it would
switch its main listing to London from Dublin, in a move
designed to gain entry to the FTSE 100 and broaden its investor
base.
The building materials firm, which has a market cap of 8.68
billion pounds ($13.53 billion) retains a secondary listing on
Ireland's ISEQ, where it accounts for around a third of the
overall market. Some 20 percent of CRH's investor base is Irish.
AUTOMATIC DEMOTIONS
Satellites operator Inmarsat and South Africa-based
investment bank Investec are both set to automatically
drop out of the FTSE 100 index, being at 111th position or
below.
Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the
90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted
into the blue chip index, while the FTSE 100 firms with the
lowest value or that fall to 111th spot or below drop into the
FTSE 250 index.
For the purposes of balancing the potential entry of
companies into the FTSE 100, the index constituent nearest to
the 111th threshold will need to potentially move into the FTSE
250 index, which at the close on Tuesday Dec. 6 was
platinum miner Lonmin.
Aside from the three demotions from the FTSE 100 index, two
other changes are expected to be made to the FTSE 250 index
based on Tuesday's closing prices, with recently-listed
Indonesian resources firm Bumi set to join the index,
and John Laing Infrastructure Fund expected to be
promoted from the FTSE Small Cap index.
Going in the other direction, mother and baby products
retailer Mothercare, TV-decoder maker Pace, food
producer Premier Foods and tour operator Thomas Cook
Group are all set to be automatically demoted to the
FTSE Small Cap index, being at 376th position or below.
Again, for the purposes of balancing, the FTSE 250
constituent nearest to the 376th threshold will need to
potentially move into the FTSE small Cap Index, which as at the
close on Tuesday was staffing firm SThree.
Index compiler FTSE will formally announce the changes to
the FTSE UK index series after the market close on Wednesday,
Dec. 7.
The review uses the closing prices from Tuesday, but the
changes have to be confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday.
The index changes will be implemented from the start of
business on Monday, Dec. 19.