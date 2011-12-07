* Evraz, Polymetal and CRH join blue-chip index
* Inmarsat, Investec, and Lonmin demoted to FTSE 250
LONDON Dec 7 Recently listed Russian
steelmaker Evraz, Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal International and Irish building materials
group CRH will join the FTSE 100 index, FTSE
Group said on Wednesday.
Satellites operator Inmarsat, South Africa-based
investment bank Investec and platinum miner Lonmin
will be demoted to the FTSE 250 index to make
way for the foreign entrants.
Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the
90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted
to the blue-chip index.
FTSE 100 firms with the lowest value, or that fall to 111th
spot or below, drop into the FTSE 250.
The quarterly review used the closing prices from Tuesday,
with the changes confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday.
The index changes will be implemented from the start of
business on Monday, Dec. 19.