* Essar, Cairn, Hargreaves in line for blue chip demotion
* Croda, Aberdeen Asset, Wood Group set for promotion
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Mar 5 Essar Energy, Cairn
Energy and Hargreaves Lansdown are all likely
to be demoted on Wednesday from the FTSE 100, Britain's
blue-chip share index.
Moving in the opposite direction, specialty chemicals firm
Croda International looks set to join the large-cap
index for the first time, while Aberdeen Asset Management
and oil services firm John Wood Group are tipped
to rejoin the big guns.
All the likely changes are based on the individual
companies' market capitalisations at the close on Friday, March
2, with the information having been provided by FTSE.
The changes will be formally announced by the FTSE compiler
after the market close on Wednesday, March 7, after being
confirmed by a FTSE committee and using the closing prices from
March 6. They will be made effective after the market close on
Friday, March 16.
Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the
90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted
into the blue-chip index, while the FTSE 100 firms with the
lowest value or that fall to 111th spot or below drop into the
FTSE Midcap 250 index.
ESSAR NAILED ON
India-focused energy firm Essar Energy looks the most
nailed-on change, with its stock having plunged over 116 percent
since the last quarterly index review on Dec. 7.
Essar's slide was exacerbated in February by its full-year
results -- a 10 percent fall in core earnings, missing
expectations and prompting a number of broker downgrades.
Essar joined the index in June 2010 with a number of other
commodity companies.
The likely demotion of oil explorer Cairn Energy
would also modestly dilute the heavy commodity bias of the
blue-chip index, though Cairn's performance has actually
improved by 8 percent since the time of the last quarterly
review.
However, the outperformance of a number of FTSE 250 stocks
has pushed the oil explorer's shares into demotion territory.
Cairn shares have seen the benefits of a big return of cash
to shareholders in January after the sale of its stake in Cairn
India, but that has been balanced by strategy concerns and
disappointing updates from its drilling programme in Greenland.
Wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown has seen its
shares fall 5 percent since December, a big underperformance
compared with a 6 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index over the
same period.
Its shares have been volatile in the quarter, falling about
3 percent in January before gaining over 10 percent for the
period at its late February peak after first-half results.
But some negative broker comment since that high has hauled
Hargreaves back down to earth, threatening its blue-chip status.
CRODA CROWNED
Mid-cap Croda, by contrast, has added 12.5 percent in the
quarter, helped by a leg-up in late February after a near 26
percent jump in full-year pretax profit, leading brokers to
raise their target prices.
Wood Group has been on a fairly steady upward track, gaining
almost 14 percent since Dec. 7, helped by news of contract
extensions as activity in energy services picked up, with
takeover interest also underpinning the sector.
Aberdeen Asset Management has benefited from an improving
performance by equity markets over the quarter, with the group
having seen a rise in total assets in its last trading update in
January, despite further net client outflows from its funds.
Aberdeen shares have gained over 17 percent over the
quarter, outperforming a 14.2 percent rise by the FTSE 250.
Four other changes could be likely to the mid cap index,
according to FTSE, with commodity stocks Avocet Mining,
Petra Diamonds and Ruspetro all potential new
entries, and income fund NB Global Floating Rate
expected to be promoted from the FTSE Small Cap index.
Allied Gold Mining, Impax Environmental Markets
, JP Morgan European Smaller Companies Trust
and Unite Group are the FTSE 250 firms in danger of
relegation to the small caps.