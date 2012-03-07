* Croda and Aberdeen Asset promoted to UK blue chips

* Changes effective from market close on March 16

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON Mar 7 Essar Energy and Cairn Energy will be demoted to the FTSE 250 index from the UK blue chips, indexes compiler FTSE said on Wednesday.

Specialty chemicals firm Croda International and Aberdeen Asset Management will be promoted to the FTSE 100 index to replace them, FTSE added.

The changes were confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday, using the closing share prices from Tuesday, and will be effective from after the market close on Friday, March 16.