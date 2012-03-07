* Croda and Aberdeen Asset promoted to UK blue chips
* Changes effective from market close on March 16
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Mar 7 Essar Energy and
Cairn Energy will lose their blue-chip status
and be demoted to the FTSE 250 index, indexes compiler
FTSE said on Wednesday.
Specialty chemicals firm Croda International and
Aberdeen Asset Management will be promoted to the FTSE
100 index to replace them, FTSE added.
The changes were confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday,
using the closing share prices from Tuesday, and will be
effective from after the market close on Friday, March 16.
Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the
90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted
to the blue-chip index, while the FTSE 100 firms with the lowest
value, or that fall to 111th spot or below, drop into the FTSE
Midcap 250 index.
Four other changes will be made to the FTSE 250 index, FTSE
said, with commodity stocks Avocet Mining, Petra
Diamonds, and Ruspetro, plus income fund NB
Global Floating Rate all joining the FTSE 250 index.
Going the other way, Allied Gold Mining, Impax
Environmental Markets, JP Morgan European Smaller
Companies Trust and Unite Group will all be
demoted to the FTSE Small Cap index.