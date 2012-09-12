* ICAP, Ashmore to be demoted from UK blue-chip index
* Wood Group, Melrose to be promoted into FTSE 100
* Reshuffle in-line with expectations
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 12 Interdealer broker ICAP
and emerging-markets focused fund manager Ashmore will
be relegated from London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index
following the index's latest quarterly review, index provider
FTSE said on Wednesday.
The pair will be replaced by energy services company John
Wood Group, which will rejoin the large-caps after a
year's absence, and buyout group Melrose, in what will
be its maiden appearance on the FTSE 100 index.
The index changes, which were expected, will be implemented
from the start of business on Monday, Sept. 24.
On the mid-cap index, online software group Playtech
will be a new entry, according to FTSE.
TV decoder maker Pace, along with SuperGroup
, owner of the Superdry fashion brand, student landlord
Unite Group and small business landlord Workspace Group
will be promoted to the mid-caps from the FTSE Small Cap
index.
Miners Aquarius Platinum, Avocet Mining, and
Gem Diamonds, industrial services provider Cape
and JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust will be relegated to
the small caps from the FTSE 250.