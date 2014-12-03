LONDON Dec 3 Real-estate firms Barratt
Developments and Taylor Wimpey will join
Britain's FTSE 100 equity index, replacing two stocks
hit by the recent sell-off in commodities, the London Stock
Exchange said.
Barratt and Taylor Wimpey will replace energy services
company Petrofac and engineer IMI. The two
homebuilders' shares have gained 30 percent and 20 percent
respectively this year on the back of Britain's rising property
market. Petrofac and IMI will join the FTSE 250 index.
Changes to the indexes take effect from the start of trading
on Dec. 22.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)