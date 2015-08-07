* Volatility could boost active funds vs passive funds
* CTA-hedge funds could also outperform
* UK and U.S. rates since 1950: link.reuters.com/sut25w
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 7 Think the imminent rise in U.S.
interest rates is universally bad news for markets? - Think
again.
Equity markets have broadly been on an upwards path since
the 2008 global financial crisis, as record low interest rates
and injections of cash from central banks pushed markets in New
York, London and Frankfurt to record highs.
This has allowed passive funds - those that simply track the
underlying market - to have generated better returns in that
period than more active investment funds that trade in and out
of positions more frequently.
However, that pattern may be ending.
If history is any guide, stock-pickers and hedge funds may
indeed profit from an expected rate rise that has already
brought added volatility and 'dispersion', an industry measure
of variances in performances in stocks and asset classes.
Dispersion in July rose above 7 percent on the U.S. S&P 500
last month for the first time since early 2012, while
BlackRock - the world's largest asset manager - reported
last month that its institutional active strategies had seen net
inflows of $2.5 billion.
Thomson Reuters' Lipper data also showed passively managed
equity funds underperforming actively managed ones in a one-year
period through to end-April 2015. (tmsnrt.rs/1MVuSL1)
"Historically, value-oriented active strategies have
performed better relative to S&P Dow Jones Indices during
periods of market volatility," said Todd Rosenbluth, a senior
director at S&P Capital IQ.
While July was a mixed month for stock-picking hedge funds,
these funds are showing stronger returns year-to-date than
global macro funds that bet on currencies and interest rates.
Mark Kingdon's Kingdon Capital, for example, is up more than
15 percent, while William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management, helped by gains in Herbalife, is up 10 percent.
DIFFERENT MONETARY POLICIES
Iwan Deplazes, head of asset management at Switzerland's
Zürcher Kantonalbank, also expected "actively-managed" products
at its Swisscanto arm to outperform for the rest of 2015.
U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England officials have
signalled potential rate rises soon, while the European Central
Bank (ECB) is seen keeping rates at a record low since the euro
zone remains beset by Greece's debt problems.
Former Bank of England official and GAM Star Keynes fund
manager Sushil Wadhwani said volatility caused by this would
boost certain specialist hedge funds such as those known as CTAs
(commodity trading advisors) which trade on the futures market.
"CTAs are entering an environment which is more conducive to
their outperforming, having struggled to keep up with
traditional portfolios during the early stages of the recovery
following the financial crisis," said Wadhwani.
The Fed last raised rates in June 2006, while the Bank of
England last increased them in July 2007.
The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index rose in the
second half of June 2006, following the Fed's hike. It also rose
in the third quarter of 2007, after the Bank of England's hike,
although it then dropped back towards the end of that year.
Sam Diedrich, director at investment firm PAAMCO, cautioned
that while the sort of funds that could do well in a volatile
market environment were not for the faint-hearted, they may reap
healthy rewards.
"Volatility in markets will increase the risks, but also the
return potential for such strategies", he said.
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and Hugh Lawson)