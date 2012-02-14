US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stock index futures cut gains Tuesday, with S&P futures turning flat as enthusiasm faded over upbeat data from Germany.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.7 points and were slightly under fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 19 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.75 points.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)