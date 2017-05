TOKYO, July 10 U.S. stock futures rallied as much as 1.0 percent in early Asian trade on Friday after Greece offered new measures to boost revenue, including scrapping tax breaks for islands, raising hopes of a cash-for-reform deal.

S&P 500 mini futures rose to as high as 2061.75, up 1.0 percent from late U.S. levels. They last stood at 2058.50, up 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)