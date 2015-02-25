* Piraeus, Eurobank to be booted from STOXX 600
* Shares down about 65 pct in last 12 months
* Bigger rivals Alpha Bank, National Bank still in index
(Adds estimates, impact)
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 25 Greek lenders Bank of Piraeus
and Eurobank will drop out of the
pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark, index compiler STOXX said,
potentially depriving them of investment flows at a rocky time
for Greek's economic future.
Despite a recent rebound, shares in the two banks are down
around 65 percent since February 2014, hurt by worries over
Greece's debt pile.
The demotion from the benchmark index means the shares will
be dropped from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index trackers
replicating the STOXX 600, resulting in a fall in
liquidity for the stocks.
According to Societe Generale analysts, the deletion would
mean ETFs and funds having to adjust to the change would sell
10.1 million Piraeus shares worth around 6.2 million euros ($7.1
million), and 47.5 million Eurobank shares worth 7.1 million
euros.
Piraeus shares were down 6.6 percent and Eurobank down 4
percent on Wednesday morning, giving up a portion of gains made
on Tuesday after Athens delivered a list of economic reforms to
the euro zone that helped it secure a four-month extension of
its financial rescue.
The two banks have a market value of 4.2 billion euros and
2.5 billion euros, respectively.
Bigger rivals National Bank of Greece and Alpha
Bank will remain in the STOXX 600.
The index provider, which uses criteria such as market
capitalisation and free float to rank stocks, said Rhoen
Klinikum, Premier Oil, Ophir Energy,
Hunting and Nutreco will also be dropped from
the STOXX 600.
AMS, Faurecia, WH Smith, Beazley
, Duerr, Restaurant GRP and Grafton
will be added to the index.
Changes will be effective as of the open of markets on March
23.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Louise Heavens)