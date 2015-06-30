DUBAI, June 30 United Arab Emirates stock markets stabilised in early trade on Tuesday because of light bargain hunting in real estate-related stocks and other shares, despite an uncertain global environment. Qatar's market was slightly lower.

The Greek crisis and soft oil prices deterred any aggressive buying, but Dubai's index edged up 0.1 percent after three days of falls. Mortgage provider Amlak Finance climbed 4.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index was up 0.02 percent as Aldar Properties gained 0.8 percent. Qatar's market slipped 0.2 percent as Ezdan Holding, the most heavily traded stock, lost 0.5 percent after a strong run-up earlier in June.

A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East fund managers, published on Tuesday, found that among the region's major stock markets, they were most positive on the United Arab Emirates for valuation reasons. Thirty-three percent now expect to increase allocations to UAE equities in the next three months while only 7 percent expect to cut them. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)