DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's bourse fell in early trade
on Monday after a senior FIFA official said Doha could be
stripped of World Cup hosting rights if evidence emerges of
bribery in the bidding process, while Dubai's Amlak surged
further at the expense of other stocks.
The Doha index edged down 0.4 percent as most stocks
fell. But heavyweight Qatar National Bank added 1.2
percent, offsetting some wider market losses.
Domenico Scala, the independent chairman of FIFA's audit and
compliance committee, told a Swiss newspaper on Sunday that no
evidence of vote-buying had emerged, but that if it did,
Russia's and Qatar's winning bids -- respectively, for the 2018
and 2022 tournaments -- would be invalidated.
Investors in the Gulf state have reacted nervously to all
announcements since the initial arrests of several FIFA
officials and the launch of criminal probes against them.
Although most government spending is likely to continue with
or without the cup, losing it would deal a blow to Qatar's
reputation and to sentiment among local retail investors.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index slipped 0.2
percent as investors were dumping most stocks and buying shares
in mortgage lender Amlak Finance, which surged 15
percent, which is its daily limit, for a fourth session in a row
and accounted for more than half of total traded value.
Amlak resumed trading last week after being suspended for
nearly six years because of debt problems. Dubai's index has
roughly doubled in that time.
Abu Dhabi edged up 0.3 percent as blue chips
telecommunications firm Etisalat climbed 0.9 percent.
Oman's bourse was nearly flat and Kuwait
edged down 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gareth Jones)