DUBAI, June 11 Widespread profit-taking dragged
Dubai's stock market lower in early trade on Thursday after oil
prices slipped, while other Gulf bourses were narrowly mixed.
Dubai's index dropped as much as 2.1 percent before
trimming its losses to 1.4 percent as it retreated from
Wednesday's six-week closing high of 4,187 points. The benchmark
had jumped 4.3 percent in the two previous sessions as some
stocks surged on speculative buying.
Mortgage lender Amlak Finance dropped 4.7 percent
on Thursday, having more than doubled since trading in the stock
resumed on June 2 after a six-year suspension during which it
restructured debt.
The company said in a Thursday bourse statement it was
unaware of the reasons behind the share price increase and
analysts have described it as a momentum play not based on
fundamentals.
Builder Arabtec, which had gained 27 percent in
two days, fell 4.4 percent on Thursday. Arabtec said nothing has
occurred within company that would require disclosure.
Dubai's rally followed a rebound in oil prices this week,
but crude futures are down in Asian trade after the World Bank
cut its global economic growth forecast.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi and Qatar
inched up 0.1 percent each, while Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent and
Oman was flat.
