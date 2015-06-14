DUBAI, June 14 Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in early trade on Sunday after oil prices fell on Friday, giving up most of the gains made earlier in the week.

Dubai's stock index edged up 0.6 percent with most stocks positive but Amlak Finance, which was the most traded stock in the emirate, tumbled its daily 10 percent limit for the second session in a row.

Shares in the mortgage lender had more than doubled in price earlier this month after it resumed trading following a six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.

Meanwhile, the Dubai-listed shares of Kuwaiti firm Al Madina for Finance and Investment led gains and surged 10.3 percent after the company reported a 71 percent decrease in first-quarter net loss per share.

Qatar's bourse edged down 0.3 percent as most stocks fell. Industries Qatar, whose petrochemicals business is sensitive to oil price movements, was down 0.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged up 0.2 percent as heavyweight Etisalat rose 0.9 percent. Markets in Oman and Kuwait were nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)