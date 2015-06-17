DUBAI, June 17 Dubai's bourse outperformed an
otherwise sluggish Gulf in early trade on Wednesday as shares of
Dubai Parks and Resorts surged on speculative buying.
Dubai's main stock index edged up 0.6 percent and
60 percent of traded value was in Dubai Parks, which surged as
much as 5 percent to a record high of 1.26 dirhams before
trimming gains to 4.2 percent.
The stock had jumped 2.6 percent on Tuesday, even though the
company, which is building several theme parks, made no
announcements and does not expect to make a profit until 2018.
The second most traded stock was Amlak Finance,
which rose 1.4 percent. Amlak has also been a target of
speculative flows since it resumed trading this month after a
six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.
Other Gulf markets moved very little. Abu Dhabi added
0.3 percent, while Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent. Markets
in Qatar and Oman were flat.
However, Oman's Al Anwar Holding rose 1.9 percent
after announcing that subsidiary Falcon Insurance was planning
an initial public offering of shares. It provided no details.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Subhranshu Sahu)