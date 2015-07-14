DUBAI, July 14 Dubai's bourse outperformed the
Gulf region in early trade on Tuesday as an Iranian diplomat
told Reuters that Iran and six major powers had reached an
historic deal granting Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for
curbs on its nuclear programme.
A removal of trade and banking sanctions could benefit
Dubai, a traditional centre for trade with and investment in
Iran, although by increasing oil supplies and depressing crude
prices, it could in the short term at least prove negative for
most of the Gulf Arab economies.
Dubai's stock index rose 0.6 percent with most
stocks positive. Port operator DP World, which is one
of Dubai's major logistics companies and might enjoy an increase
in cargo traffic through the Gulf after sanctions are lifted,
rose 1.1 percent.
Deyaar Development, which on Monday became the
first local property firm to post earnings this season and
recorded a 37.5 percent jump in second-quarter net profit,
jumped 3.4 percent. It was the most traded stock.
Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest listed
developer, rose 1.7 percent and builder Arabtec gained
1.6 percent.
Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar each edged up
0.5 percent. Qatar Islamic Bank, up 1.3 percent, was
the top gainer in Doha after posting a 27 percent jump in
second-quarter profit.
Another Islamic lender, Masraf Al Rayan, edged up
0.2 percent after posting a more modest 3.3 percent increase in
second-quarter earnings.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Andrew Heavens)