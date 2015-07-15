DUBAI, July 15 Gulf stock markets edged up in
early trade on Wednesday, supported by rebounding oil prices and
second-quarter earnings.
Oil rose late on Tuesday and was steady in Asian trade on
Wednesday after it became apparent that the Iranian nuclear deal
would not immediately remove sanctions.
Dubai's index added 0.9 percent as heavyweight
Emaar Properties rose 1.5 percent. Port operator DP
World, which trades on the smaller NASDAQ Dubai
exchange, surged 6.5 percent to $23.65.
As a leading logistics firm, DP World could benefit from the
eventual lifting of sanctions against Iran. Also, JP Morgan this
week raised its target price for the stock to $25.80 from $19.40
and upgraded it to "overweight" from "neutral", citing an
improved revenue outlook. Nomura on Wednesday resumed coverage
of DP World with a "buy" rating.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.3 percent and developer
Aldar Properties rose 1.9 percent after saying it had
generated sales worth 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.3 million) in
the first half of the year. The company has yet to report its
second-quarter profit figures.
Qatar's bourse inched up 0.1 percent and Commercial
Bank of Qatar, up 1.1 percent, was the main support.
The lender posted a net profit of 589 million riyals ($161.8
million) on Tuesday, up 17.3 percent year-on-year and ahead of
the 495.2 million riyals average forecast.
Petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar, whose
profits are sensitive to oil prices, edged up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Keith Weir)