DUBAI, July 20 Property companies lifted stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi early on Monday, though trading volumes were low, with many investors in the region still celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Dubai's index rose 0.9 percent, with developer Union Properties up 5 percent and the most traded stock in the emirate. The company has yet to report second-quarter results, but another Dubai developer, Deyaar , posted a 37.5 percent jump in quarterly profit last week.

Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed developer, added 1.1 percent and DAMAC, another property company, was up 0.3 percent.

The Abu Dhabi market edged 0.2 percent higher, also supported by the property sector. Aldar Properties climbed 1.5 percent and Eshraq Properties rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)