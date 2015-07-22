DUBAI, July 22 Gulf stock markets were neutral to negative in early trade on Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates said it would review domestic fuel prices, with gasoline likely to become slightly more expensive but diesel initially getting cheaper.

Dubai's bourse slipped 0.2 percent after the UAE Energy Ministry said it would switch from fixed gasoline and diesel prices on the domestic market to ones based on global prices and updated monthly. It provided no concrete figures.

A ministry official told Reuters that gasoline prices might rise slightly from next month but diesel was expected to fall, which would help the economy by restraining inflation and reducing transport costs.

Changes in fuel prices would directly affect the bottom lines of companies that rely heavily on trucks and cars, such as courier Aramex, although shares in that company were flat early on Wednesday.

Trading activity focused on small-cap stocks while property names continued to pull back after a rally earlier this month. Union Properties fell 1.6 percent and engineering and construction firm Drake & Scull was down 1.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index was nearly flat. Energy firm Dana Gas dropped 4.8 percent, having surged 35 percent earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank jumped 2.8 percent after posting a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit late which slightly beat analysts' forecasts, aided by lower loan impairments.

The lender made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.28 billion dirhams ($349 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 1.18 billion dirhams.

Qatar's bourse edged down 0.3 percent as most stocks declined. Ezdan Holding, down 1.1 percent, was the main drag.

Kuwait also slipped 0.3 percent while Oman was nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)