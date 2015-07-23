DUBAI, July 23 Gulf equity markets edged down in
early trade on Thursday, led by Dubai where Emaar Malls Group
(EMG) slightly disappointed investors with its
second-quarter earnings.
Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent as EMG and its
parent Emaar Properties slipped 1.2 percent each.
EMG reported a 43 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
to 412 million dirhams ($112.2 million). Investment bank EFG
Hermes had forecast EMG would make 445 million dirhams and Naeem
brokerage had expected 425 million. Quarter-on-quarter, EMG's
net profit fell 5 percent.
Among other stocks, logistics firm Aramex rose 0.8
percent, extending gains on an expected fall in diesel prices
due to United Arab Emirates domestic fuel price reforms
announced on Wednesday. Union Properties also added
0.8 percent after saying on Wednesday it planned three new
projects worth 2 billion dirhams.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.3 percent as large
lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 1.8 percent,
pulling back from a 4.0 percent jump in the previous session on
strong quarterly results.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added 1.2 percent after
beating estimates with a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit. It made 502.6 million dirhams, while analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast an average of 484 million dirhams. The bank
also announced a rights issue on Thursday.
Qatar's market inched down 0.1 percent in thin trade
as Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan fell 0.6 percent.
Kuwait edged down 0.3 percent and Oman, up
0.3 percent, was the only gainer in the region. National Bank of
Oman, which last week beat estimates with a 21.4
percent increase in second-quarter profit, was up 2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
David Holmes)