DUBAI, July 27 Most Gulf stock markets rose
slightly in early trade on Monday, led by Dubai, where
engineering firm Drake & Scull jumped on a new contract
award, but trading volumes remained low across the region.
Drake & Scull rose 2.7 percent and was the top gainer in
Dubai after saying it had won a 218 million dirham ($59.4
million) contract from an educational institution in Kuwait.
The emirate's index climbed 0.6 percent, also
supported by builder Arabtec, which added 1.7 percent,
and developer Emaar Properties, which rose 1.0
percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse inched up 0.1 percent on the back
of National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which rose 1.4 percent.
The bank's board will review its second-quarter results on
Wednesday, making it the last of the large United Arab Emirates
lenders to disclose earnings. Other banks have reported mostly
positive results.
Qatar's index added 0.3 percent, supported by Ezdan
Holding, which reported a 30 percent increase in
second-quarter profit late on Sunday and climbed 0.8 percent
early on Monday.
Oman's market inched up 0.1 percent, while Kuwait
slipped 0.1 percent.
