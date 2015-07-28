DUBAI, July 28 Gulf stock markets slipped in
early trade on Tuesday after oil prices slid again on concern
about global oversupply.
Crude prices fell towards four-month lows, dropping for a
fifth straight session. Brent futures traded just above
$53 per barrel.
Dubai's bourse edged down 0.6 percent with most
stocks in the red. Builder Arabtec fell 1.3 percent
and was the most traded stock.
Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market fell 1.5 percent,
having posted a 48 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on
Monday as bourse turnover slumped.
Abu Dhabi inched down 0.1 percent and energy firm
Dana Gas fell 1.8 percent.
Qatar's index slipped 0.06 percent but Qatar
Navigation rose 1.6 percent after it posted a 25.7 percent rise
in first-half net profit, which according to Reuters
calculations indicated a 69 percent increase in second-quarter
earnings.
Bourses in Oman and Kuwait slipped 0.3
percent each.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)