DUBAI Aug 3 Gulf equity markets were mixed in
early trade on Monday as the global background remained gloomy,
but positive second-quarter earnings and expectations supported
some stocks.
Dubai's index edged down 0.5 percent with most
stocks in the red. Islamic mortgage lender Amlak Finance
, the most traded stock, dropped 2.8 percent to 2.09
dirhams after tumbling 8.5 percent in the previous session.
At 2.09 dirhams, the stock is still more than 100 percent up
since it resumed trading in June after a six-year suspension and
a debt restructuring. Many analysts believe the stock may be
overvalued, and oil's fresh drop may now be encouraging some
speculators to cut their exposure.
Meanwhile Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest
listed developer, edged up 0.4 percent after posting a 16
percent increase in second-quarter profit to 1.18 dirhams ($321
million). SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar's quarterly profit
would be 817 million dirhams and Naaem brokerage had expected
1.09 billion dirhams.
"Overall, we find some strength in these results. The key
positive is the continued momentum in pre-sales in Dubai,
despite a general softening in off-plan sales in Dubai," NBK
Capital said in a note. "In our opinion, it reflects that
well-established developers such as Emaar are likely to
outperform the broader real estate market in Dubai."
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.2 percent and Aldar
Properties, that emirate's top developer, climbed 0.8
percent ahead of its own earnings announcement on Tuesday.
Qatar added 0.4 percent as Qatar Insurance
jumped 3.5 percent to a new all-time high of 104.50 riyals,
rising above its July peak of 102.50 riyals. The stock gained
strong momentum in May when index compiler MSCI added it to its
emerging markets benchmark.
However, the company last month posted a 9.1 percent decline
in net profit for the first half of this year.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, bourses in Kuwait and Oman
edged down 0.5 percent each.
