DUBAI Aug 3 Gulf equity markets were mixed in early trade on Monday as the global background remained gloomy, but positive second-quarter earnings and expectations supported some stocks.

Dubai's index edged down 0.5 percent with most stocks in the red. Islamic mortgage lender Amlak Finance , the most traded stock, dropped 2.8 percent to 2.09 dirhams after tumbling 8.5 percent in the previous session.

At 2.09 dirhams, the stock is still more than 100 percent up since it resumed trading in June after a six-year suspension and a debt restructuring. Many analysts believe the stock may be overvalued, and oil's fresh drop may now be encouraging some speculators to cut their exposure.

Meanwhile Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest listed developer, edged up 0.4 percent after posting a 16 percent increase in second-quarter profit to 1.18 dirhams ($321 million). SICO Bahrain had forecast Emaar's quarterly profit would be 817 million dirhams and Naaem brokerage had expected 1.09 billion dirhams.

"Overall, we find some strength in these results. The key positive is the continued momentum in pre-sales in Dubai, despite a general softening in off-plan sales in Dubai," NBK Capital said in a note. "In our opinion, it reflects that well-established developers such as Emaar are likely to outperform the broader real estate market in Dubai."

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.2 percent and Aldar Properties, that emirate's top developer, climbed 0.8 percent ahead of its own earnings announcement on Tuesday.

Qatar added 0.4 percent as Qatar Insurance jumped 3.5 percent to a new all-time high of 104.50 riyals, rising above its July peak of 102.50 riyals. The stock gained strong momentum in May when index compiler MSCI added it to its emerging markets benchmark.

However, the company last month posted a 9.1 percent decline in net profit for the first half of this year.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, bourses in Kuwait and Oman edged down 0.5 percent each. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alison Williams)