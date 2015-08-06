DUBAI Aug 6 Major Gulf stock markets slipped
back in early trade on Thursday after Brent oil fell below $50
per barrel again and Abu Dhabi heavyweight Etisalat
dropped on news that it would face tougher competition.
Etisalat fell 3.2 percent and was the main drag on the Abu
Dhabi index, which edged down 0.5 percent. Its
competitor, Dubai-listed du, said on Wednesday the
United Arab Emirates had started to open its fixed-line consumer
telecommunications market to competition.
Du, whose shares rose 0.7 percent early on Thursday, had
been largely confined to the newer areas of Dubai until the two
companies quietly launched nationwide competition in fixed-line
consumer services last month, du chief executive Osman Sultan
told a conference call.
Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent despite the gains
made by du and developer DAMAC Properties, which
jumped 2.7 percent after surging its daily 15 percent limit in
the previous session on news that it had more than tripled its
second-quarter profit.
Most other Dubai stocks fell, including budget carrier Air
Arabia, down 1.8 percent. The company reported a 13.6
percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 146.2
million dirhams ($39.8 million). That was better than analysts
had expected - on average they had predicted 133.7 million
dirhams - but revenues at the airline fell, apparently because
of price competition.
Qatar's bourse fell 0.7 percent, with most stocks in
the red. Mesaieed Petrochemical was one of the most
traded stocks and slid 1.8 percent after announcing its net
profit fell 55 percent to 403 million riyals ($110.7 million) in
the first half of this year.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry
King)