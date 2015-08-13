DUBAI Aug 12 Gulf stock markets moved very
little in early trade on Thursday after oil prices and global
equities steadied, but poor second-quarter results dragged down
some stocks.
Dubai's index slipped 0.3 percent and Islamic
mortgage lender Amlak Finance was one of the most
traded stocks, falling 0.9 percent after it reported an 87
percent drop in second-quarter net profit.
Developer Emaar Properties, Amlak's biggest
shareholder, fell 1.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark inched down 0.1 percent and Abu
Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) dropped 2.9
percent after swinging to a net loss of 421 million dirhams
($114.7 million) in the second quarter.
Investment firm Waha Capital fell 2.0 percent,
having posted a 85 percent drop in quarterly profit due to a
large one-off gain a year earlier.
Bourses in Qatar and Oman were nearly flat
with local stocks mixed, while Kuwait slipped 0.2
percent.
Kuwait Food Co (Americana) fell 1.4 percent,
having posted a 46.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit
on Wednesday due to slower sales during the Muslim month of
fasting and higher operating costs.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)