DUBAI Aug 16 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday, led by Dubai where shares in builder Arabtec tumbled after posting a third quarterly loss in a row. However, share prices in Qatar rose after index compiler MSCI increased Qatar's weighting in its emerging markets index.

Dubai's index lost 0.8 percent and Arabtec, the most traded stock, fell 4 percent after it reported a net loss of 718.3 million dirhams ($196 million) in the second quarter, having made a profit in the same period last year of 102.4 million dirhams.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly profit of 88.4 million and 90.6 million dirhams respectively.

Most other Dubai stocks also fell and heavyweight developer Emaar Properties was down 0.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi's main index edged down 0.2 percent as Eshraq Properties fell 1.3 percent after announcing ts second-quarter profit had dropped to 2.4 million dirhams from 28.5 million dirhams a year earlier as revenues shrank.

Qatar's index edged up 0.2 percent. Ezdan Holding was the main support, jumping 2.1 percent after MSCI said its weighting in the emerging markets index would increase by 20 percent at the end of August.

The market indexes for Oman and Kuwait were both down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)