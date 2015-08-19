DUBAI Aug 19 Gulf stock markets were neutral to marginally lower early on Wednesday after Chinese equities recovered and pressure on oil prices eased.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which had dropped more than 3 percent earlier on Wednesday, turned around and was up 1.1 percent by 0635 GMT. Oil was still in negative territory but Brent futures came off its lows and was down just 0.3 percent.

Dubai's index was nearly flat and so was the most traded stock, developer Emaar Properties. Overall, the market was roughly equally split between gainers and losers.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent to 4,527 points, holding above technical support at its May low of 4,512 points. Etisalat rose 1.1 percent after making another move towards allowing limited foreign ownership with amendments to its articles of association.

This could eventually allow the telecommunications firm to be included in MSCI's emerging markets index, prompting an inflow of foreign passive funds which track the benchmark.

Qatar's bourse edged down 0.2 percent, while markets in Oman and Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent each. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Toby Chopra)