DUBAI Aug 20 Dubai's stock market led losses in
the Gulf early on Thursday after oil prices in the United States
tumbled to their lowest level since 2009.
U.S. crude slumped over 4 percent on Wednesday as a
huge, unexpected stockpile build in the United States reinforced
concerns about a growing global oil glut. The European Brent
crude benchmark dropped 3.4 percent on Wednesday. Both
U.S. oil and Brent have edged down 0.6 percent in Asian trade on
Thursday morning.
Dubai's main equities index dropped 2.7 percent to
a four-month low of 3,730 points as nearly all stocks fell.
Technically, a triple top formed by the peaks since April and
triggered this week points down to the 3,600-point area.
Developer Emaar Properties, the most traded stock,
tumbled 4.4 percent and its smaller competitor DAMAC
was down 4.1 percent.
With a diversified business base, Dubai's economy is
relatively well insulated from tumbling oil prices, but there is
concern over the impact of cheap oil on neighbouring economies
and a possible pull-out of money by Saudi investors, who have
been burned by a plunge of their own stock market.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.4 percent.
Kuwait's index edged down 0.2 percent and Oman
slipped 0.05 percent.
