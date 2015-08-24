DUBAI Aug 24 Dubai's main stock index rebounded into positive territory in the late morning on Monday after earlier plunging in response to the slide in global equity markets.

The main Dubai index was up 1.1 percent at 3,488 points, after earlier been down as much as 6.1 percent to 3,241 points, just above major technical support on its March low of 3,233 points. On Sunday, the index had dropped 7.0 percent.

Real estate shares led the recovery with leading developer Emaar Properties gaining 1.8 percent and DAMAC Properties rising 3.3 percent.

Most other Gulf markets also turned positive after early falls, with Abu Dhabi climbing 0.7 percent and Qatar edging up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)