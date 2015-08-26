DUBAI Aug 26 Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Wednesday, with Dubai leading the way, as they consolidated after a strong rebound on Tuesday.

The bounce on Tuesday, after several days of sharp falls, created a sense that markets have found at least short-term bottoms, with many stock valuations now seen as reasonable.

But with global oil prices and equities still unstable and the economic outlook for China unclear, fund managers do not have any confidence that Gulf bourses have bottomed for the longer term.

Dubai's stock index, which jumped 4.6 percent on Tuesday, fell back 1.1 percent in the first 45 minutes of Wednesday trade. Real estate shares which had surged on Tuesday saw selling, with Emaar Properties down 0.8 percent and DAMAC Properties off 2.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi slipped 0.4 percent as Aldar Properties , which had surged 7.0 percent on Tuesday, pulled back 2.6 percent. However, telecommunications blue chip Etisalat gained 1.6 percent.

Qatar's index edged down 0.3 percent with Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan, the most heavily traded stock, losing 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)