DUBAI Aug 30 Dubai's stock market led gains in
the Gulf in early trade on Sunday after oil prices rebounded,
improving the sentiment of investors in the region.
The emirate's index jumped 3.0 percent and
developer Emaar Properties, the most traded stock,
surged 4.8 percent.
Other actively traded stocks were also from the property or
related sectors. Union Properties surged 4.5 percent
and mortgage lender Amlak Finance added 2.8 percent.
Dubai's benchmark is still down about 10 percent
month-to-date after panicked sell-offs across the region
prompted by oil hitting its lowest levels since 2009.
In addition to oil's rebound late last week, property stocks
may be supported by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
postpone an interest rate increase which analysts had previously
expected in September.
Those Fed officials who are anxious to raise rates said at
an annual global central bankers' conference on Friday that
continued market turmoil might lead the U.S. central bank to
delay tightening monetary policy.
Most Gulf states keep their currencies pegged to the dollar
and replicate the Fed's interest rate adjustments.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 1.7
percent, Kuwait added 0.6 percent and Oman was up
0.5 percent.
