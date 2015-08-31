DUBAI Aug 31 Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Monday after oil prices retreated again and China dragged down Asian equities.

Brent crude slipped 1.3 percent to $49.41 per barrel on Monday morning as traders took profits after last week's rebound. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4 percent and China's Shanghai index was down 1 percent.

Dubai's index fell 1.1 percent with most stocks in the red. Developer DAMAC was the most traded stock, falling 0.9 percent after a 7.0 percent surge in the previous session.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark lost 0.4 percent in another broad pull-back. Qatar's bourse slipped 0.3 percent.

Ezdan Holding, one of the stocks whose weighting in MSCI's emerging markets index is increasing from Sept. 1, edged up 0.3 percent. Passively managed funds, which replicate indexes, usually adjust their positions on the last trading day before benchmark reviews take effect.

However, Commercial Bank of Qatar, another Doha stock whose weighting is set to increase, was down 0.7 percent.

Kuwait's bourse fell 0.8 percent, Oman's 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)